How to stay safe as heat stretch continues into 6th day

There's no relief from the sun just yet, as San Francisco enters the sixth day of its hottest weather for the year. The city remains under an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning is expected to expire around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management shared some tips on how to stay safe in the heat:

Drink water, even when you're not thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sports drinks with excess sugar

Stay under shade- gather under trees and use a pop-up canopy or umbrella.

Find public places to stay cool. The DEM recommends taking a break from the sun by visiting museums, malls, and movie theaters.

The following public libraries are also cooling centers during extreme heat emergencies:

Main Library – 100 Larkin Street

Chinatown/Him Mark Lai Branch Library – 1135 Powell Street

Glen Park Branch Library – 2825 Diamond Street

Mission Bay Branch Library – 960 4th Street

North Beach Branch Library – 850 Columbus Avenue

Potrero Hill Branch Library – 1616 20th Street

Hours of operation can be accessed here.

Those who decide to cool in the water should stay in shallow areas instead of swimming into deeper water, especially on crowded days. Be sure to always look before you lock your car when traveling with children, older adults, people with disabilities or pets.

The DEM says after 15 minutes, a car's interior can climb over 100 degrees when outside temperatures are just 80 degrees.

For more information, you can sign up for official city emergency alerts by texting your zip code to 888-777 or by visiting here.