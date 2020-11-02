How to register to vote on Election Day in California

article

If you live in California and did not register to vote in time for the 2020 Election, it’s not too late, but you must do it in person.

The state offers Same Day Voter Registration, which allows eligible citizens who missed the Oct. 19 deadline to complete the registration process during the 14-day window before polls close, including on Election Day.

To register during this time, visit either your county elections office, polling place or vote center. Check out a list of early voting locations where you can complete the process. And if you need to register on Election Day, go to your polling place. You can use the state’s polling place lookup tool to find where to go. Once election officials confirm your voter registration, your vote will be counted.

RELATED: Will we have results on election night? FEC commissioner says prepare to wait

On Monday, the U.S. Vote Foundation, a non-profit voter assistance and civic tech organization, released a list of 21 states where voters can still exercise their right to vote. This includes swing states, where an estimated 13 million unregistered voters can still vote on Election Day.

For what is considered the nation's most critical election, Americans are voting early at a historic rate, with more than 95 million ballots already cast less than 24 hours away from the election. That’s more than two-thirds of all ballots cast in 2016. In the Bay Area, early voting numbers show an impressive turnout, too.

Advertisement

MORE: Bay Area businesses board up storefronts bracing for post-election protests, civil unrest