How to vote in California's special election for Prop. 50

California's special election on Nov. 4 is to authorize temporary use of new congressional district maps through 2030.

Proposition 50 is an effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom to help Democrats win five additional seats in California to offset Trump’s moves in Texas to try to gain five Republican districts.

Opponents say Prop. 50 is "a direct attack on democracy" that would undercut the work of an independent commission previously approved by voters. Former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken out against the revised districts.

Staging the statewide election is projected to cost taxpayers roughly $280 million.

Gerrymandering is a task typically done just once a decade, after each census — in an effort to give their parties’ candidates an edge in next year’s elections.

The stakes are high because Democrats need to gain just three seats to wrest control of the House from Republicans, who are trying to buck a historical pattern of the president’s party losing seats in midterm elections.

The last day to register to vote in California is Oct. 20.

Here's how to vote:

Mail in your ballot

County officials began mailing ballots out on Oct. 6. You can mail in your ballot, and make sure it is postmarked, by Nov. 4.

Drop off your mail-in ballot

You can drop off your mail-in ballot at a secure drop box. Boxes became available on Oct. 7.

In-person voting

Vote centers open for early in-person voting on Oct. 25.

Nov. 4 is Election Day. Go in person to your brick-and-mortar polling station. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can track your ballot here.