Human remains found inside Yolo County fireworks warehouse after massive explosion

Human remains were found inside a fireworks' storage warehouse in rural Yolo County, officials announced on Friday, three days after a massive explosion occurred inside the facility.

Yolo County spokeswoman Laura Galindo sent a news release saying that the coroner was granted access to the site on County roads 23 and 86 in the small city of Esparto, 40 miles from Sacramento, and determined that "human remains were located."

Unknown number of bodies

Galindo did not say how many bodies were found. However, officials have said that seven people were unaccounted for, including three brothers from one family.

The coroner also hasn't made any positive identifications yet, officials said.

Galindo said that recovery efforts are expected throughout the July 4 weekend.

She said that the coroner’s office has been in contact with the families of those previously reported missing and will continue to provide them with updates as information becomes available.

Frustrations with information

Many have been frustrated with the lack of information they say has been coming from investigators, and were asking why it had taken so long to enter the property, seeing how the explosion occurred on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

As of Thursday evening, mother Marisol Ramos and her partner, Joel Melendez Sr., had not been told anything about her sons, 18-year-old Jesus Ramos and 22-year-old John Ramos, and his son with another woman, 28-year-old Joel "Jr" Melendez, who all worked at the warehouse.

An aerial view from KCRA chopper of the fireworks storage facility in Esparto after a July 1, 2025 explosion.

She wailed outside the perimeter of the blast site, saying has been kept in the dark about what happened to the young men.

"They are trapped in there," she wailed on Thursday. "No, I know my children are still alive. I know they are still alive."

KTVU tried to reach her on Friday to determine what she's learned.

But Maria Melendez, the wife of the oldest brother, Jr. Melendez, said that she was told by officials about the human remains on Thursday.

"It was minimal information," she said. "But it was just enough."

Melendez said that she "already knows" what the outcome for her husband and the others will be, and at this point, she wants to be able to say goodbye formally.

The fates of the four others who are unaccounted for also haven't been revealed.

CalFire leading investigation

It's unclear why the fireworks warehouse exploded into a ball of flames, sending bright plumes of fire and smoke high into the sky this week.

Bomb investigators from Cal Fire and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are officially leading the investigation.

Sacramento TV station KCRA3 reported that the facility was zoned for agricultural use, not for storing fireworks.

Two men hug in grief at the site of the fireworks warehouse explosion in Esparto, Yolo County. July 3, 2025. Photo: KCRA

No one is allowed into the fireworks warehouse site in Esparto, Yolo County. July 1, 2025

Mother Marisol Ramos fears she lost her three boys in the Esparto fireworks explosion in Yolo County. July 3, 2025

An explosion occurred at a fireworks explosion facility near County Road 23 and County Road 86A in Yolo County. July 1, 2025. Photo: KCRA chopper

