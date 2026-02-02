Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found in East Oakland

Published  February 2, 2026 1:31pm PST
Oakland
The Brief

    • Human remains were found around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of San Leandro Street in East Oakland. OPD's homicide unit is conducting a follow-up investigation.
    • Authorities said the body appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition and dismemberment.
    • An autopsy will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death; the investigation is ongoing.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered over the weekend in East Oakland, authorities said.

Discovery reported Sunday morning

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of human remains around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of San Leandro Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a body that appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition and dismemberment, authorities said.

Autopsy pending

Dig deeper:

The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section is conducting a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

An autopsy will determine the victim’s gender and the cause of death, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Oakand Police Department.

