Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered over the weekend in East Oakland, authorities said.

Discovery reported Sunday morning

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of human remains around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of San Leandro Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a body that appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition and dismemberment, authorities said.

Autopsy pending

Dig deeper:

The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section is conducting a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

An autopsy will determine the victim’s gender and the cause of death, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.