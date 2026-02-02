Human remains found in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered over the weekend in East Oakland, authorities said.
Discovery reported Sunday morning
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of human remains around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of San Leandro Street, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a body that appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition and dismemberment, authorities said.
Autopsy pending
Dig deeper:
The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section is conducting a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
An autopsy will determine the victim’s gender and the cause of death, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Oakand Police Department.