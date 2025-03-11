HumanX AI conference coming to San Francisco in 2026

article

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Tuesday announced that HumanX – a conference geared toward artificial intelligence and those shaping the technology's future – will be coming to San Francisco for its second iteration next year.

The HumanX conference was co-founded by tech veterans Stefan Weitz and Jonathan Weiner, who bill the gathering as "the ideal destination for professionals looking to discuss, dissect, and disrupt the AI landscape."

The conference's inaugural gathering this year in Las Vegas is in full swing and is slated to last through Thursday. Attendees have already heard from dozens of tech industry innovators and leaders from companies including OpenAI, Meta, Amazon, Grammarly, Google, Salesforce, Spotify and LinkedIn, to name just a few.

Organizers said that hosting next year's event in San Francisco positions HumanX at the epicenter of innovation, which will serve to foster deeper collaboration and engagement with the global AI community and allow attendees to be fully engrossed in an environment that encourages technological improvement.

"AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and so is HumanX," Weitz said. "By bringing the event to San Francisco, we’re immersing attendees in the very ecosystem that’s defining the next generation of AI breakthroughs."

HumanX 2026 – to be held at the Moscone Center – will continue to build on the model of its debut, with more than 3,000 attendees and 300 speakers expected for the gathering. Tech founders, top AI researchers, policymakers and industry leaders will offer "unparalleled" insights into the future of the technology.

The gathering will also feature thought-provoking discussions, hands-on demos and exclusive networking opportunities.

"San Francisco has always been at the forefront of innovation, and today, AI is truly driving the future," Lurie said. "Our city is cementing itself once again as a global hub for technology, and that’s why I am thrilled to announce that HumanX 2026 will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. My administration is committed to safe and clean streets for residents and visitors alike and making sure the world knows San Francisco is open for business."

San Francisco has hosted a number of high-profile events this year, including the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the NBA All-Star Weekend and the Lunar New Year parade – the latter of which the city touted as the safest such event in nearly 10 years.

"We’re thrilled that HumanX has chosen San Francisco and Moscone Center for its next conference. This is yet another strong signal that San Francisco’s convention calendar is rebounding, with leading organizations recognizing the city’s unparalleled hospitality, innovation, and world-class meeting facilities," said San Francisco Travel Association President and CEO Anna Marie Presutti. "We look forward to welcoming HumanX attendees and showcasing everything that makes San Francisco an exceptional event destination."