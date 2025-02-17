The Brief NBA All-Star Weekend brought an estimated $350 million economic boost to San Francisco, with local businesses seeing record sales. Restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, including Temple SF and EPIC Steak, reported significant increases in visitors and revenue. The city’s success was highlighted by a bustling Union Square, sold-out hotels, and high-profile events, all contributing to San Francisco's recovery.



San Francisco saw a significant economic boost this weekend as NBA All-Star events brought a surge of visitors, with local businesses including restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs reporting strong or record-breaking sales and activity.

The estimated economic impact of the weekend is $350 million, according to Mayor Daniel Lurie's office.

This weekend brought big crowds, big names, and big dollars to the city.

Nightlife

By the numbers:

Temple SF, a popular nightclub on Howard Street, welcomed thousands more guests over the course of four days.

DJ sets by Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, at the venue, and a star-studded atmosphere kept San Francisco buzzing.

"This was the best weekend that we've had since pre-pandemic, and it was just about five times more than we've had for just a regular weekend," said Ja'Dasia Rose, marketing assistant at Temple SF. "San Francisco is back, and this weekend was absolutely the best energy that we could have asked for."

Restaurants

Local perspective:

Sister restaurants EPIC Steak and Waterbar on the Embarcadero also saw a surge in business, attracting NBA fans and stars.

"We had Jason Tatum in on the Saturday night before the game, Charles Barkley was in for a steak with some of his TV people from TNT," said Pete Sittnick, managing partner of EPIC Steak & Waterbar. "We did a party for the Brooklyn Nets, we did a party for the Washington Wizards."

Sittnick said sales were approximately 25% higher than a typical weekend.

"The revenue was great, but for me, it’s really more of a showcase for San Francisco, and for Waterbar and for EPIC Steak that just puts us on the map for more events, and more parties and celebrations to come."

Hotels

What they're saying:

Union Square was also bustling with activity, and Taj Campton Place, located on Stockton Street, sold out mid-week.

"The restaurant was buzzing, we had the bar which was full, and we had back-to-back great events. NBA All-Star was a great contributor to that. We also had the Chinese New Year Parade, we also had Valentine’s Day that week," said Pulkesin Mohan, general manager of Taj Campton Place.

"These events generate huge publicity for the city, put the city in a good light, and put us on the right part of recovery," he added.

Public transit was another big winner this weekend, with Muni offering free rides throughout the city.

At 1 Hotel San Francisco on the Embarcadero, the hotel was sold out, and its restaurant, Terrene, was closed for a private event Saturday evening.

"It was definitely needed, especially in the winter, winter is not a huge tourist month to come and see the rain in San Francisco, Northern California," said Joel Costa, area director of sales and marketing at 1 Hotel SF.

"I really think when the city comes to life, it’s amazing, and to see so many people visiting from out of town is great, because they're able to see how great San Francisco really is," he added.

Despite the large crowds, the San Francisco Police Department reported no major incidents over the weekend, ensuring a smooth and safe event.

Mayor Lurie stated that months of preparation went into making the weekend successful for both residents and visitors. This marks the first of three major sporting events planned for the Bay Area over the next year and a half, followed by Super Bowl 60 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The region's host committee anticipates these events will generate more than $1.4 billion and create tens of thousands of jobs.