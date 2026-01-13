Hundreds demand accountability for Oakland's illegal dumping 'crisis'

The Brief Frustrated Oakland residents packed a town hall meeting Monday night, calling the city’s ongoing struggle with illegal dumping a "city-wide health crisis" accountable. They demanded local leaders move beyond simple cleanups toward legislation to hold those responsible. Resident Ansel Troy is now pushing for legislation that would require those caught dumping to perform mandatory community service by helping with city cleanup efforts.



Frustrated Oakland residents packed a town hall meeting Monday night, calling the city’s ongoing struggle with illegal dumping a "city-wide health crisis" and demanding that local leaders move beyond simple cleanups toward legislation to hold those responsible accountable.

Hundreds of community members gathered at Allen Temple Baptist Church in East Oakland for the meeting, which was organized by advocacy groups including Faith in Action East Bay. Residents voiced exhaustion over a problem they say has plagued the city for years, often concentrated in neighborhoods with largely Black and Latino residents.

"I’m extremely frustrated and sad. I’m physically exhausted," said one resident during the meeting.

Seeking real consequences

FILE ART - Illegally dumped garbage in Oakland.

The sentiment among attendees was clear: cleaning up the trash is no longer enough when the piles reappear almost immediately.

"We're not just cleaning up one day; there's dumping the next day," said Pastor Jacqueline Thompson of Allen Temple Baptist Church. "No way of knowing who's doing it and all hands are pointing at each other... and at the end of the day, children are having to walk through trash."

Oakland homeowner Ansel Troy shared a cell phone video with KTVU that captured a recent confrontation he had with a man dumping garbage on a sidewalk. In the video, Troy asks who will clean up the mess; the man simply responds, "the city."

Troy is now pushing for legislation that would require those caught dumping to perform mandatory community service by helping with city cleanup efforts.

City and County response

Hundreds pack Allen Temple Baptist Church for a meeting on illegal dumping in Oakland. Jan. 12, 2026

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee addressed the crowd, acknowledging the frustration and noting that city crews are currently working overtime on cleanup and code enforcement.

"You can be assured that our office, myself, all of our city workers—we’re all on the same page. This has got to stop," Lee said. She noted that while the city has short and long-term plans, the municipal budget remains "challenged," prompting the city to seek outside funding.

Meanwhile, a potential legislative solution is being worked on at the county level. Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley has introduced an ordinance to expand accountability in unincorporated areas.

The proposed ordinance includes: Holding the owner of a vehicle used in illegal dumping responsible, in addition to the person actually dumping the garbage and increasing fines for dumping up to $10,000.

Supporters at the meeting urged Oakland city leaders to adopt a similar ordinance to ensure there are real consequences for those using city streets as a landfill.

"Let the community have a voice in how to adopt it appropriately so we're all in this together," said Ida Oberman with Faith in Action East Bay.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the ordinance soon, though a specific date has not yet been set.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

The Source Residents at meeting, Mayor Barbara Lee, visual evidence.



