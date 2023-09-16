Hundreds rally at SF Civic Center Plaza over Iran's regime

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of an Iranian woman's death that ignited a women's freedom movement across the world.

Roughly 500 people took over Civic Center Plaza as part of the Woman Life Freedom movement in protest of Iran's regime.

One year ago, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini lost her life in Tehran after falling into a coma following a brutal arrest by Iran's Morality Police.

Organizers said Saturday's gathering was an act of solidarity--standing with all those in Iran and those still protesting the Islamic regime a year later.

"Men and women are on the street protesting by women not wearing their hijabs, men wearing shorts - cause men are not allowed to wear shorts in Iran - women taking off their scarves or like wearing just a tee shirt and jeans…[Amini] has been the spark that started all of that, and that is why it is very important-why it is a very important day for Iranian people," said Narges Tabari.



San Francisco was just one of 70 Woman Life Freedom rallies across the world.

