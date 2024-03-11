Hundreds speak at Redwood City council meeting about cease-fire resolution

The City Council in Redwood City listened to pleas for and against a Gaza cease-fire resolution at Monday's meeting. Hundreds of people attended the session, which went late into the night.

Over five months after the Gaza attacks, people spoke passionately in support of and against a cease-fire resolution for Gaza.

Dozens of people waited outside of Redwood City’s council chamber to speak at the meeting, as photos of kidnapped hostages lay on display in front of City Hall.

"It’s not about politics. It’s not about religion. It’s about a humanitarian cease-fire," said Rana Zabaneh, who says she's a Palestinian Christian and lives in Redwood City.

Since the Hamas attack in Israel last October, Gaza health officials say more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed. With little aid entering Gaza, the United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding as a quarter of Gaza’s population faces starvation.

"I want a cease fire. I think it’s important that we have a cease-fire. It’s a humanitarian issue. We need to stop the killing of all these innocent people in Gaza," said Zabaneh.

"We know what it is to be at war and be terrorized every day. Of course, humanity, right? We are all people," said Alfredo Chlrro, of Redwood City.

Still, some people spoke against a cease-fire resolution in Redwood City and urged the council not to support it.

"We have spent hours preparing for this meeting, away from our children and families, to persuade you that this resolution is divisive and aggravating to our warm and inclusive community," said Gina Coleman, a resident of Redwood City.

"The fact is, this resolution is far outside our expertise and your expertise, and far outside the scope of city business," said Josh Parker, who's lived in Redwood City since 2004.

President Biden recently called for a cease-fire and his administration announced they’d build a pier to bring more aid to the people of Gaza.

"Slowly but surely, he’s beginning to suggest that he’d also like to do a cease-fire. We the people, it’s a democracy, we run things. So, if we start here at the bottom, at the civic institutions, we’ll eventually work our way up to Capitol Hill," said Nicholas Hopper, of Redwood City.

There were at least 100 people who signed up to comment about the cease-fire resolution.

The council will decide if they want to consider the recommendation for a resolution any further.