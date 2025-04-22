Hyundai owners in Bay Area offered free steering wheel locks to prevent thefts

The Brief The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is giving away 100 free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners. There are some stipulations. Hyundai owners must have a valid proof of registration and a Santa Clara County resident.



With some Hyundai owners across the Bay Area increasingly worried about car thefts, a local law enforcement agency is offering free steering wheel locks.

To combat a surge in Hyundai vehicle thefts nationwide, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is distributing 100 steering wheel locks provided by Hyundai Motor Company.

Where to pick one up?

What we know:

The locks are available for eligible Hyundai owners through Friday at the sheriff’s office headquarters, located at 55 W. Younger Ave. in San Jose.

Pickup hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hyundai thefts

Big picture view:

Authorities said thefts of certain Hyundai models — particularly those lacking engine immobilizers found in most newer vehicles — have been on the rise. Since 2020, thefts of Hyundai vehicles have increased by more than 1,000% nationwide, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute.

Locally, the sheriff’s office reported more than 800 vehicle thefts between 2023 and 2024, with the highest numbers in the communities of Alum Rock and Burbank.

Auto theft reports rose from 331 in 2023 to 342 in 2024 in those unincorporated areas.

Officials noted that steering wheel locks are a temporary theft deterrent until Hyundai owners can receive a permanent software update or repair.

Who's eligible?

What you can do:

To qualify for a free steering wheel lock, Hyundai owners must present proof of valid vehicle registration, be residents of Santa Clara County, and arrive early — the locks are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.