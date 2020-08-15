I-280 in San Jose reopened following downed power lines, fire activity

The California Highway Patrol said late Saturday afternoon that Interstate 280 in San Jose is shut down in both directions while firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the area near Lawrence Expressway.

Traffic in both directions is being diverted off the freeway at Lawrence Expressway. The CHP has issued a Sig-alert for the area.

Santa Clara police say there are downed power lines in the area.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.

There are no further details at this time.