I-280 in San Jose reopened following downed power lines, fire activity
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol said late Saturday afternoon that Interstate 280 in San Jose is shut down in both directions while firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the area near Lawrence Expressway.
Traffic in both directions is being diverted off the freeway at Lawrence Expressway. The CHP has issued a Sig-alert for the area.
Santa Clara police say there are downed power lines in the area.
The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.
There are no further details at this time.