I-80 paving project completed ahead of schedule

A road improvement project on Interstate Highway 80 between Contra Costa and Solano Counties that shut down all westbound lanes of traffic beginning on Friday has been completed early, Caltrans said Monday evening.

All lanes of westbound I-80 between Interstate Highway 780 in Vallejo and state Highway 4 in Hercules were reopened around 4:45 p.m., Caltrans said.

Caltrans carried out major pavement repair work on the stretch of roadway, including pouring more than 9,000 cubic yards of concrete on three miles of lanes.

Caltrans also took the opportunity to repair tower lighting on the Zampa and Carquinez bridges. They also trimmed back trees and brush along the roadway.