Man sentenced to 394 years after raping, torturing elderly woman

A man who held an elderly woman as his prisoner for two years throughout multiple states was sentenced to nearly 400 years in prison on Tuesday.

Ian Edard Kroe was denied probation and instead sentenced to 394 years to life after being convicted of the repeated rape, torture, and imprisonment of a 74-year-old woman for two years, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said.

The 57-year-old was arrested in 2022 by Belmont police officers.

The victim was not named.

In February, the DA's office said Kroe raped the victim on multiple occasions in addition to threatening her. He would also feign illness throughout the trial to delay the process, officials said.

Kroe was convicted of 33 felonies tied to the rape, torture, and imprisonment of the woman.

At the sentencing, the woman said despite all she endured, she "survived beyond all odds."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the victim and Kroe were first friends before Kroe "suddenly [turned] into a beast," San Mateo County DA Steve Wagstaffe said.

The newspaper reported that Kroe held the victim at a hotel in Belmont in August 2022 and that the victim was eventually able to escape after secretly getting in touch with a friend in New Mexico, where she's from.

During the two-year ordeal, Kroe emptied her bank accounts and refused to let her out of the hotel room, the LA Times reported.

Officials did not share the other states where Kroe held his victim captive.

