Witnesses say federal agents didn't show warrant during San Jose nonprofit arrest

The Brief Surveillance video shows federal immigration agents arresting an undocumented man inside San Jose nonprofit ConXión to Community. Witnesses said the federal agents failed to show an arrest warrant or identification during the arrest. The arrest has sparked outrage, fear, and legal questions, with ConXión now tightening security to protect clients.



The arrest of an undocumented man inside a San Jose nonprofit has stirred concern among community members and local leaders.

Surveillance video from inside ConXión to Community on Tuesday shows the man standing inside the organization’s classroom when at least one federal immigration officer entered, grabbed him, and whisked him out.

The arrest has intensified demands for the city to pass an ordinance requiring law enforcement officers to show their faces and visible identification before detaining anyone.

Staff at ConXión, which provides education and workforce training, said fewer people are seeking services out of fear they could be targeted by immigration agents.

Community leaders denounce arrest

What they're saying:

Video of the arrest sparked outrage across the South Bay.

"This just devastated all of us and all of the other clients," said ConXión executive director Rose Amador-LeBeau. She said the nonprofit, founded 48 years ago, was created to help day laborers find jobs and build skills.

Witnesses said the man was detained without being shown a warrant or identification from federal agents.

Featured article

"Our community is under attack. And right now we need, more than ever, to be unified," said San Jose District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas.

Sean Allen of NAACP Silicon Valley added,"This isn’t an isolated event. It represents a broader pattern that instills fear in our neighborhoods."

Legal questions raised

Big picture view:

Immigration law expert Professor Evangeline Abriel said the arrest could face legal challenges.

"You can’t enter into what looks like a private place without some sort of judicial warrant, and there’s no indication that’s what they had," Abriel said.

Nonprofit tightens security

What's next:

Amador-LeBeau said ConXión is making changes, including locking outside doors, to prevent anyone, including federal agents, from entering without authorization.

It remains unclear what happened to the man who was detained or why he was apprehended.