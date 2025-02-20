ICE San Francisco with FBI, DHS rescue human trafficking victims

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up last week and rescued eight human trafficking victims in San Francisco, officials said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), partnering with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Center for Countering Human Trafficking, said the three groups carried out a targeted operation during NBA All-Star weekend, when thousands were visiting the Bay Area.

All the victims were reported to be adults and provided resources, including counseling, emergency shelter, financial assistance, and referrals to organizations.

"This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and coordination of our law enforcement partners and victim service providers," ICE HSI Special Agent in Charge Tatum King said in a statement.

"While major events can heighten the risk of exploitation, human trafficking is a crime that occurs every day, often hidden in plain sight," he added. "Together, we can protect victims and hold traffickers accountable."

Anyone who suspects human trafficking can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or submit a tip to ICE's HSI tipline at (866) DHS-2-ICE (347-2423) or online.