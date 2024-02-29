Iconic Chevy's in Emeryville set to close after 25 years

A Bay Area staple is closing its doors.

The San Francisco Business Times reports that Chevy's Fresh Mex in Emeryville is expected to close April 16 after 25 years in business.

It wasn't immediately clear why it was closing.

The restaurant is an iconic Chevy's location situated on the Emeryville Marina with stunning views of the bay.

The Emeryville location opened in 1999. The restaurant chain is currently owned and operated by the Xperience Restaurant group who own several other Mexican food restaurant brands.

Chevy's also has locations in South San Francisco, Vallejo, Union City, Fairfield and Santa Rosa.