Expand / Collapse search

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

By KTVU Staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay

The beloved Oakland restaurant, Everett & Jones BBQ, will be opening a new restaurant location in the North Bay.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay for the first time. 

The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. 

Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location and aims for a late June or early July opening, according to the San Francisco Chronicle

All the classics will be on the menu, including their famous smoked ribs and beef brisket.

SEE ALSO: Fingernail DNA helped solve cold case death of 79-year-old California woman

Everett and Jones BBQ was founded by Dorothy Everett with her eight daughters and one son-in-law in 1973, according to the restaurant's website

The family-owned restaurant currently has three locations, two in Oakland and one in Berkeley. 