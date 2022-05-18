Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay for the first time.

The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County.

Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location and aims for a late June or early July opening, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

All the classics will be on the menu, including their famous smoked ribs and beef brisket.

Everett and Jones BBQ was founded by Dorothy Everett with her eight daughters and one son-in-law in 1973, according to the restaurant's website.

The family-owned restaurant currently has three locations, two in Oakland and one in Berkeley.