Landmark San Francisco restaurant abruptly closes after 56 years

An iconic landmark dining destination that drew both locals and tourists to San Francisco’s Embarcadero for more than half a century has abruptly closed its doors.

The Waterfront Restaurant on Pier 7 shut down on Dec. 31, according to the Port of San Francisco.

The longtime establishment announced its unexpected closure with a sign posted on its door.

A call to the restaurant was met with a message saying, "Thank you for your patronage over the last 56 years. We are sorry to say that we are closing permanently. Thank you."

In a statement to KTVU, Port of San Francisco Communications Director Eric Young explained, "The restaurant was on a month-to-month agreement with the Port after its lease expired in December 2024."

There’s no word on what led to the closure.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on many businesses in the area and the nearby downtown neighborhood, though there are signs the areas are undergoing a resurgence and rebound.

KTVU attempted to reach out to the owners of The Waterfront for comment but did not hear back.

The backstory:

Once serving as an industrial port, the historic Pier 7, where the restaurant had stood since 1969, has undergone major changes, transforming into a popular tourist destination and bustling public market area anchored by the nearby Ferry Building.

Over the years, the restaurant has hosted some major figures, including Tony Bennett, President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama.

SF Legacy Business Registry

Back in September, The Waterfront Restaurant was nominated by District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter to be listed on San Francisco's Legacy Business Registry. As of Monday, the restaurant showed up on the registry map.

The city’s Legacy Business Registry seeks "to save longstanding, community-serving businesses that so often serve as valuable cultural assets," as stated on the San Francisco Planning website.

As part of the registry application, Sauter praised owners Al and Cheryl Falchi for their dedication to preserving the history of the restaurant's building.

"Following a major fire in 1973 and the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, Al and Cheryl rebuilt and restored the restaurant while honoring its maritime heritage. Their resilience and commitment to the success of the Embarcadero has been admirable," Sauter wrote in a letter addressed to San Francisco Office of Small Business Director Katy Tang.

In the application, The Waterfront said it has served as a symbol of the city’s resilience and diversity and was a testament to San Francisco's maritime history.

"It has enriched the community’s history and observed the transformation of the Embarcadero," the restaurant wrote.

With its fresh seafood, farm-to-table dishes and stunning Bay views, the business also described The Waterfront as "a landmark establishment and an integral part of San Francisco’s waterfront identity."

The application for legacy status, signed by Cheryl Falchi, not only looked back at the historical contributions of the restaurant but also looked optimistically ahead to The Waterfront’s future in the city.

"For decades now, The Waterfront Restaurant has been an iconic spot on the Embarcadero for visitors and residents alike to enjoy delicious seafood and beautiful views of the bay. I look forward to seeing how The Waterfront Restaurant continues to evolve in the coming years," the co-owner wrote.

KTVU reached out to Supervisor Sauter’s office asking for comment on the closure but did not receive a response by the time this story was published.

What's next:

The Port of San Francisco said efforts were now under way to prepare the property for a new restaurant to take over the space.

"Port staff are currently assessing the building in anticipation of bringing the facility to market in early 2026 in search of a new restaurateur," Young explained.

San Francisco-based commercial real estate agency Maven Commercial would handle the search for a new tenant, the communications director said.

‘Unique opportunity’

The port also acknowledged the significance of the closure of the longtime restaurant, saying it created a rare opening in a prominent area of the city.

"This marks the first time in decades that the Waterfront Restaurant site will be available for lease," Young said, "offering a unique opportunity to reimagine a landmark property situated between the Ferry Building and the Exploratorium, in one of the most visited and visible areas of the San Francisco waterfront."