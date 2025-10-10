Family found dead in San Francisco home identified

The Brief Four family members, identified as Thomas Ocheltree, Paula Truong, Alexandra and Mackenzie Ocheltree, were found dead inside their Westwood Highlands home in San Francisco. Police are investigating the deaths as suspicious, saying there appears to be a criminal element, though the case has not been classified as a homicide. The tight-knit neighborhood is shaken, with residents describing the family as quiet and known for their elaborate holiday light displays.



Authorities on Friday released the names of four family members found dead inside their home in San Francisco’s Westwood Highlands neighborhood, as police continue investigating what they call a set of suspicious deaths.

Family identified

What we know:

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Thomas Russell Ocheltree, 57; Paula Truong, 53; Alexandra Ocheltree, 12; and Mackenzie Ocheltree, 9.

Their causes and manners of death remain pending autopsy results, officials said.

Investigation underway

What's next:

Two sources told KTVU the family may have died in a possible suicide, but San Francisco police said they are treating the case as suspicious deaths with signs of a criminal element.

The department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation, though the case has not yet been officially classified as a homicide.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard for a welfare check. Inside, they discovered the four bodies.

"At this point, the evidence is pointing towards a criminal case," said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca. "This appears to be a criminal action."

Community left shaken

What they're saying:

The family had moved into the neighborhood about a year ago and were known for their elaborate holiday light displays, according to neighbors.

"It was a normal family — two parents, two kids, a dog," said neighbor Benoit, who declined to give his last name. "It’s terrible, especially when you hear that there are young kids."

Neighbor Douglas, who lives nearby, added, "Very well decorated all the time. It seemed like they were pretty affluent."

Another resident, Jatin Kathuria, said he saw the family less frequently in recent months.

"When we moved in last year, we used to see more of them," he said. "Since the last few months, we haven’t seen much."

The normally peaceful Westwood Highlands neighborhood has been left reeling.

"This neighborhood rarely sees any type of activity close to this," Rueca said.