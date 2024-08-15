Identity sought for man found unresponsive in Richmond

article

The Brief An unresponsive man was found without identification near a railroad in Richmond He has tattoos with the names of "Kiersten" and "Chase" He remains hospitalized at Highland Hospital



At the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital, there lies a patient who's incapacitated, critically ill, but also without a name.

The Alameda Hospital System is reaching out to the public to help identify a man who arrived at their hospital with no identification.

The man is described as a man standing at 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 175 pounds. Staff described the man as between 26 and 35 years old.

He also bears tattoos on his arms with the names "Chase" and "Kiersten."

The man was found unresponsive near the railroad tracks between the 1900 block of San Joaquin Street and Interstate 580 in Richmond.

Efforts to identify the man using canvassing, fingerprinting, and involving assistance from law enforcement and a private investigator have proven fruitless.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to immediately contact the Alameda Health System at (510) 867-8370.