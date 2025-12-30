IHOP homicide: Richmond Police Department investigating employee's death

The Brief An employee of a Richmond IHOP was discovered unconscious by co-workers on Monday. The employee died from their injuries at the restaurant after police and the fire department responded. The fire dept. said the injury appeared to be suspicious. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.



An employee at a Richmond IHOP who was found unconscious by their coworkers on Monday afternoon and later died is the subject of a homicide investigation, police say.

What we know:

The Richmond Police Department said officers as well as the Richmond Fire Department responded to the restaurant, located on the 3400 block of Klose Way, at around 1:43 p.m. for a medical call.

Police said the employee had been alone and was discovered with a head injury by coworkers. The fire department considered the injury to be suspicious and requested a police response.

Emergency medical workers were unable to save the victim, who was not identified. The victim died at the scene.

Police said in their preliminary investigation that the victim may have been shot. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No arrests have been made, police said.

What they're saying:

The IHOP in a statement said, "We are currently focused on caring for our restaurant team and supporting the family." The restaurant was open for business on Tuesday.

KTVU got word of a crime scene near the San Pablo Police Department on Tuesday evening. The Richmond Police Department said that it was related to the IHOP homicide investigation.

Richmond P.D. said they will hold a news conference at 9 p.m. with more information.

Local perspective:

The Richmond Police Department said this marks the 6th homicide of 2025 for the city.

The Source The Richmond Police Department and IHOP's statement