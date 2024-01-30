Ilene Misheloff, Dublin teen who vanished walking home from school, remembered 35 later

article

Tuesday marked 35 years since a 13-year-old girl vanished while walking home from school in her Dublin neighborhood.

The disappearance of Ilene Misheloff has remained one of the Bay Area’s biggest unsolved cases.

The teen was last seen walking alone, around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 30, 1989 on Amador Valley Boulevard near Village Parkway.

Her key fob was later found near the entrance to John Mape Park, along the route she normally took to go home.

For more than 30 years, on the anniversary of the teen’s disappearance, the community held a candlelight vigil and memorial walk to keep her memory going and to keep her case in the public eye.

The tradition came to an end following the death of Ilene's mother, Maddi Misheloff, who died of cancer in 2020.

But investigators hoped to continue to keep a light on the Ilene Misheloff case.

On Tuesday, the Dublin Police Department put out a message to mark the somber anniversary and said that the agency continued their investigation into Ilene's kidnapping, "in the hope that she will one day return home."

They also again shared what she looked like at the time of her disappearance: "Ilene had braces; pierced ears; freckles on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose; and a small lump on the inside of her left ankle. She was last seen wearing a charcoal gray pullover ‘Esprit’ polo sweater; a pink and charcoal gray skirt with horizontal stripes; and black low-top ‘Keds’ sneakers.

A $95,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Misheloff's disappearance.

Anyone with information related to the case was urged to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6670.

The case remained on the FBI’s most wanted/kidnappings page, with the agency calling on anyone with knowledge of Misheloff’s whereabouts to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.