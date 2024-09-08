'Immediate threat to life': Dozens of acres ablaze in Clearlake, evac orders in place

The Brief A "fast-moving" fire has burned around 30 structures near Clearlake, according to Cal Fire The area is closed to the public as mandatory evacuation orders are in place The fire has burned nearly 80 acres and is 10% contained



Dozens of acres are burning in a wildfire in Clearlake, prompting mandatory evacuations as the fast-moving fire threatens and burns structures.

At least 76 acres have burned in Lake County's Boyles Fire as of Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said. About 30 structures were burned and around 4,000 people have been displaced due to the fire.

Wildfire burning in Clearlake

Those inside Highway 53 in the west, Dam Road in the south, Boyles Avenue in the east, and 32nd Avenue in the north are part of those required to evacuate.

Cal Fire says the Boyles Fire is an immediate threat to life, and the area is closed to the public.

Air and ground support are being deployed to suppress the fire, which is 10% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.