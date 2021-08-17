Immigration attorney working hard to help clients flee Afghanistan

From her law office in Pleasanton, immigration attorney Spojmie Nasiri is desperately trying to get clients out of Afghanistan, people who may be in danger from the Taliban.

"I just heard from a client who got an email from the U.S. Embassy to come to the airport and he was beaten," she said.

Nasiri was born in Afghanistan and came to the United States when she was five years old.

She is concerned with relatives still in Afghanistan, especially a cousin who worked as a translator for the U.S. Military, and no worries about the Taliban finding him.

"The fear is that if they find out they were allies there is the potential for harm, particularly death," Nasiri said.

Nasiri is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, which is urging the State Department and lawmakers to help those in danger get out out of Afghanistan. Many of them are Afghan human rights advocates who are now hiding in their homes, afraid to go out.

"Particularly women, minorities, those who are allied with the U.S. Military. Individuals who have put their lives at risk and have relied on the U.S. for support, are now left stranded and left to fend for themselves," she said.

Nasiri said the State Department has the ability to grant people in potential danger temporary protective status and humanitarian paroles to bring them to the U.S.

To those in jeopardy in Afghanistan, Nasiri said, "We are doing everything we can. We are thinking of you, we are praying for you and hoping for you. All we can do is be optimistic."

