Inmate could face murder charge after fentanyl death at San Mateo County Jail

A San Mateo County jail inmate could face a murder charge after allegedly providing drugs to another inmate who later died, authorities said.

Death at Maple Street Correctional Center

What we know:

Sheriff’s investigators have referred the case to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for a possible murder charge against 34-year-old Ashley Gromnicki in connection with the Sept. 29 death of 31-year-old Markeisha Monique Renee Blount.

Blount was found unresponsive in her housing unit at the Maple Street Correctional Center around 6 a.m., according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Jail staff and paramedics administered medical aid, including anti-overdose medication, but Blount was pronounced dead a short time later.

Fentanyl suspected

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe Gromnicki provided Blount with fentanyl, sheriff’s officials said.

In the days following Blount’s death, jail staff conducted several "specialized sweeps" to locate and remove any remaining drugs inside the facility.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau, District Attorney’s Office, and San Mateo County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Gromnicki was in custody at the time on narcotics and theft-related charges, according to officials.