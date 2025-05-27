article

The Brief California prison officials are investigating the death of an incarcerated man at Mule Creek State Prison as a homicide. Longeno Jones, 51, was found in his cell on May 21; his cellmate, Jesse A. Ferdin, has been placed in restrictive housing. The cause of death is currently under investigation.



An incarcerated man has died at Mule Creek State Prison during medical rounds, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

What we know:

Correctional officers discovered Longeno Jones, 51, unresponsive in his cell on May 21 at 5:14 p.m. during medication distribution.

Prison staff said they tried to save him, but paramedics pronounced him dead at 5:45 p.m.

His cellmate, Jesse A. Ferdin, 54, was removed from the cell and placed in restrictive housing.

What we don't know:

Jones' official cause of death has not yet been determined.

It's unclear if Ferdin is considered a suspect.

The backstory:

Jones came from Los Angeles County on July 19, 2007.

He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree burglary as a third striker.

Ferdin came from Alameda County on January 28, 2019. He was sentenced to 12 years for rape with force as a second striker.

What's next:

The death is currently under investigation by the MCSP Investigative Services Unit and the Amador County District Attorney’s Office.

The Office of the Inspector General has been notified, and the Amador Coroner will be responsible for determining the official cause of death.

Big picture view:

Mule Creek State Prison, which opened in 1987, houses more than 3,800 incarcerated people including those with minimum, medium, and maximum security classifications.

One of those people is Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and unborn child in 2022.

Peterson was attacked in March during a pickleball game. He continues to maintain his innocence.