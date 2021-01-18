Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
8
Red Flag Warning
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 6:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Incoming CDC director predicts COVID-19 deaths will hit 500,000 by next month

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX News

Slow vaccine rollout, wider eligibility met with lack of doses and frustration

Mass vaccination sites are being announced and opened in throughout the State of California, but the amount of doses and hang ups in scheduling appointments are causing frustration.

The incoming Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned on Sunday the U.S. is likely to see "dark weeks ahead," with the death toll due to coronavirus potentially set to hit half a million by mid-February.

On CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, said that despite nearly 4,000 deaths a day, the country still isn’t seeing the true ramifications of holiday travel and gatherings.

As of Monday, the U.S. had tallied nearly 24 million cases of coronavirus and over 397,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Walensky also noted that in addition to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients, there are thousands of additional cases involving coronavirus survivors who are dealing with post-illness symptoms, or so-called "long-haulers."

President-elect Joe Biden has said his administration aims to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office, which Dr. Anthony Fauci later said is "absolutely a doable thing." However, some have questioned whether production will be high enough to meet the demand for supply.

In New York, for example, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state’s allotment had been cut last week from the 300,000 allocations down to 250,000, and came at a time when the region moved to expand distribution.

Walensky said that the Biden administration will "address all of the bottlenecks" in vaccine production.

According to the CDC, the country has distributed 31.1 million doses of vaccine, but only 12.2 million have been administered. The Trump administration recently advised states to expand distribution to include those 65 and older in addition to seniors and health care workers, but not every region has been quick to act.