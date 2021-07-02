Independence Day festivities return to many Bay Area locations

Independence Day festivities are back in the Bay Area, but only some activities will be resuming this Fourth of July.

At California's Great America in Santa Clara, the Fourth of July fireworks show will be happening.

"We're actually making a larger show than we've done in the past," said Bradley Irish, California's Great America's Entertainment Manager.

On Friday, the pyrotechnics were already set up at the amusement park and ready to go for Sunday's show.

"At 8:55 p.m. precisely, we're going to start the fireworks show. It will last about 15 minutes and light up the sky as much as we can," said Irish.

San Francisco and Morgan Hill are also resuming professional fireworks shows after a one year break because of the pandemic.

However the fireworks at San Jose's Discovery Meadow and Almaden Lake Park have been canceled for a second year.

"We actually came (to Almaden Lake Park) the last couple years, or prior, but knowing they're not doing it this year or last year, we're camping and doing a little something different," said Jean Skamra of San Jose.

With no professional fireworks shows in San Jose, resident Ray Jones says he has a backup plan.

"There's a little hill far not far from our house. You can walk up there and watch all the illegal fireworks. So probably what we're going to do is gather on the hill and watch all the illegal fireworks in South San Jose," said Jones.

Meanwhile, city officials have placed a sign at Almaden Lake Park stating "Fireworks Are Illegal in San Jose!"

In the East Bay, Benicia city leaders say public safety concerns led them to cancel the usual Fourth of July fireworks and parade.

In Danville, the Kiwanis Club rescheduled its annual Fourth of July parade for Labor Day weekend to allow more time for planning.

Organizers say the later date gave them more time to plan and make adjustments following California's coronavirus restrictions easing on June 15.

In San Jose, the Rose, White & Blue Parade on the Alameda is canceled, but the Rose, White and Blue festival in the area will go on.

"It's been hard to plan because we didn't know what we could do," said Bryan Franzen, the past president of the Rose White & Blue Parade. "We were still under restrictions 45 days out from the event and per the city policy, they just couldn't approve that at that time."

Franzen says he's grateful that some activities can resume, and he calls the Fourth of July a celebration of a new beginning after a tough time for all.

Organizers also say they can't wait for 2022, promising things will be back and better than ever.

4th of July - Independence Day Events

SAN FRANCISCO:

Fourth of July fireworks on the waterfront

EAST BAY:

A's Fireworks Night at the Coliseum

Antioch 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Concord 4th of July Fireworks

SANTA CLARA COUNTY:

City of Gilroy fireworks

Rose White & Blue Festival (parade cancelled)

Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

2021 Kiwanis-Danville Parade (postponed until Labor Day weekend)

SAN MATEO COUNTY:

Highlands Community Association Independence Day Celebrations

NORTH:

Petaluma fireworks

American Canyon parade and fireworks

Vallejo fireworks - Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Advertisement

Fort Bragg Fireworks and music performance by Foreigner