Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday at the age of 58.

Walorksi, who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana.

"On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation. No additional information will be released at this time."

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Elkhart County Coroner's Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the others killed in the crash, Zachery Potts and Emma Thompson, worked on Walorski's staff.

"Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Walorski's office said in a statement. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. In addition to the devastating loss of Congresswoman Walorski, it is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of two dedicated members of her staff, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson. They were the epitome of public servants who cared deeply about the work they performed on behalf of the constituents of Indiana’s Second Congressional District."

UNITED STATES - JULY 12: Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., is seen before a House Ways and Means Committee markup in Longworth Building on July 12, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Thomson was Walorski’s communications director, while Potts was her district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded to the news on Twitter.



Fellow Indiana Republican, Rep. Jim Banks, called Walorski a "dear friend and one of the greatest public servants I've ever known."

"I am devastated and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorksi and two of her staffers," Republican Rep. Steve Scalise said in a press release. "Jackie was an instrumental member of our conference, serving as a member of my deputy whip team for several years. She was a champion for the people of Indiana, and she will be remembered for her kindness, tenacity, and commitment to helping others."

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted Wednesday that the flags on Capitol Hill will be flown at half-staff in Walorski's honor.

Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

She also served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012.

She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Walorski was seeking reelection this year to a sixth term in the solidly Republican district.

She was active on agriculture and food policy in Congress, often working across the aisle on those issues. A co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, she introduced legislation with Democrats to bring back a Nixon-era White House event on food insecurity.

President Joe Biden pointed to that work in a statement crediting Walorski for years of public service.

"We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work," Biden said. "My team and I appreciated her partnership as we plan for a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health this fall that will be marked by her deep care for the needs of rural America."

As a member of the Indiana House, Walorski pushed anti-abortion legislation opposed gambling expansion proposals. She became a favorite of the conservative tea party movement.

Walorski lost a close 2010 congressional race to Democrat Joe Donnelly before narrowly winning the seat in 2012 as Donnelly made a successful run for the Senate. She had easily won her reelection campaigns since then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.