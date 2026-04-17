Indigenous remains found at UC Berkeley construction site

The Brief Skeletal remains were found on Wednesday at an undisclosed UC Berkeley-owned construction site. "The Alameda County Coroner's Office determined the remains were likely historical Native American remains, and not connected to any crime," the university said. The university is working with the California Native American Heritage Commission to ensure the remains are handled in a respectful manner.



Skeletal remains discovered Wednesday at a University of California, Berkeley construction site belong to an Indigenous person, university officials confirmed.

The remains were found at an undisclosed campus-owned construction site, according to the university’s Strategic Communications team.

Coroner investigation

Following the discovery, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office conducted an investigation to determine the origin of the remains.

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"The Alameda County Coroner's Office determined the remains were likely historical Native American remains, and not connected to any crime," the university said in a statement.

The university’s Governmental and Community Relations office, which manages issues regarding Indigenous remains, is now coordinating with the California Native American Heritage Commission to ensure respectful and appropriate next steps.