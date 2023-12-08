Infant dies at Sunnyvale daycare

Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby at a daycare facility in Sunnyvale on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a distress call about a baby who was not breathing at a licensed daycare facility located at 1220 Vienna Drive at around 3:53 p.m., according to the Sunnyvale Public Safety Officers Association.

Featured article

"Despite our officers' immediate life-saving attempts, the baby was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene," said the police union on social media.

Detectives are investigating the child's death in collaboration with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

"Our hearts are broken for the family of this child as we extend our deepest condolences and prayers for them," said the union.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the circumstances surrounding the infant's death.