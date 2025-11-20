Infant taken to San Francisco hospital after accidental drug overdose: SFPD

The Brief An infant was taken to the hospital after an accidental drug overdose, San Francisco police say. A man and woman were arrested. The child's condition is unknown.



An infant was taken to a San Francisco hospital on Wednesday after an accidental drug overdose, authorities say.

Infant taken to hospital

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department says officers responded to the unit block of Cravath Street on Treasure Island, where they found an unresponsive infant. The child was then taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown as of Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the home around 1:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they arrested a man and a woman linked to the overdose. The pair was identified as 33-year-old Precious Watson and 34-year-old Eric Brooks.

Watson was arrested on a child endangerment charge.

Brooks was arrested on charges related to child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug possession, an enhancement for causing injury to a child under the age of 5 and out-of-county theft.

Police have not shared details on the infant's condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact SFPD.