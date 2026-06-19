Injured eagle returned to the wild after 25 weeks of treatment

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A bald eagle on Friday took flight for the first time in over 25 weeks, after being treated by a local wildlife rescue.

The eagle was taken in by the SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in late December of last year. The animal was diagnosed as having a broken coracoid, a bone essential for flight, and showed signs of having been electrocuted.

Staff at the center treated the animal with lifesaving medication and physical therapy to help the eagle regain its strength and return to life in the wild.

The team successfully returned the eagle to the wild on Friday.

The SPCA

Local perspective:

The SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is a full service wildlife rehabilitation center serving Monterey County. The facility treats over 2,500 animals each year.

The nonprofit organization is financed by community donations, and has been in Monterey since 1905.