A 15-year-old boy from Gaza arrived in California on Tuesday to undergo medical treatment for life-altering injuries he suffered in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Ahmed Abu Obeida, who uses a wheelchair due to his injuries, flew into San Francisco International Airport. He said he looks forward to receiving new prosthetic legs.

A crowd of over 100 people welcomed him at the airport.

Ahmed recounted that he, his brother, and his best friend were walking outside when an Israeli bomb struck them. His friend died, and both he and his brother were injured.

Dr. Mohammad Subeh, an emergency room physician from El Camino Hospital Mountain View, was in Gaza on a humanitarian aid mission when he treated Ahmed for injuries so critical he didn't think the teen would survive.

Featured article

Doctors had to amputate both legs and part of his left hand.

"For anyone who's familiar with double amputations, most folks don't survive," said Subeh. "Even in the best circumstances. So, when I saw 72 hours later, Ahmed waking up and smiling at me, it was a miracle in and of itself."

Ahmed has also received care in Egypt, as Gaza's medical resources are depleted. In California, he is heading to Sacramento for additional treatment and prosthetics, which he hopes will allow him to walk again.

"I'm very grateful, and I want to show all the respect that I have to the people who have helped me get these prosthetics because it's going to allow me to have a normal life," Ahmed said through a translator.

He said his home was wiped off the map by the ongoing war in Israel.

"Gaza is completely decimated," said Ahmed. "It's turned upside down. There is no life left in Gaza."

Subeh stressed that the hostilities need to come to an end to prevent more children from suffering.

"Ahmed is one of thousands of children that we've taken care of in Gaza," said Subeh. "Thousands are still stuck in Gaza."

The organization Heal Palestine organized Ahmed's travel to the U.S. He is the 16th person they have assisted in receiving medical care in the U.S. following life-changing injuries.

"Of course, we have some kids in Egypt who are still waiting for us, and we're just trying to secure the treatment here in the U.S. hospitals and for Gaza, we have 10,000 kids that are injured," said Sabrin Ahmed.

Ahmed hopes to walk again by the end of his treatment and eventually return home to Gaza.