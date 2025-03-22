Inmate found dead in cell at San Francisco County Jail

An inmate at the San Francisco County Jail was found dead in his cell Thursday morning, according to the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was discovered unresponsive at around 7 a.m. when a sheriff's deputy found him. The jail's medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but the man died.

He was 33 years old.

Officials did not share how the man died. They said officials from the Department of Police Accountability, the Medical Examiner's Office, and the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Sheriff's Office are conducting their investigations into the man's death.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide more details about the inmate, including whether he was awaiting trail or had been convicted of a crime. It's unknown at this time how he died.

No other information was provided about the inmate or if his death was under suspicious circumstances.

Dig deeper:

In neighboring San Mateo County, an inmate was found dead in his cell last week.

He was identified as 25-year-old Kyle Harrison, convicted of killing the parents of twin girls when the car he was speed-racing in collided with them in 2022.

He was less than a month in an eight-year sentence.

The cause of death in that case has yet to be determined.