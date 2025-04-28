Inmate found dead in cell at Santa Clara County Jail

article

A man being held in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail was found dead in his cell over the weekend, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that the man was found unresponsive in the cell at the Santa Clara County Main Jail Complex just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies and jail medical staff provided life-saving measures to the man until San Jose Fire Department emergency responders arrived and pronounced the man dead about 5:45 p.m.

The man's name was withheld, though authorities noted he was 56 years old. A preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play in his death.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the man was booked into the jail on Friday for having several outstanding arrest warrants, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing law enforcement personnel.

Elsewhere:

An inmate at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, in Lancaster was allegedly killed by another inmate on Sunday.

Officials said staff at the prison observed Kenneth M. Wilson, 30, attacking Renee A. Rodriguez, 51, in the dayroom of the facility.

Officers intervened using chemical agents and non-lethal weapons, but Rodriguez died from his injuries after being transported to an outside medical facility. Two improvised weapons were recovered at the scene.