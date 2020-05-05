Inmate released from SF jail, returns less than two weeks later positive for COVID-19

An inmate who previously tested negative for COVID-19 and was later released from a San Francisco County Jail in April, has returned to the facility less than two weeks later. However, this time the inmate tested positve for infection, officials said.

Authorities have not said which facility the inmate is being housed at, but they said he is in isolation and has not had any contact with the rest of the jail population since his return.

This is the fourth time since January that the person has been booked into custody.

“We face additional challenges when people are released and return over and over," San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said. "The threat of community spread spilling into our jails is constant and demands the utmost vigilance on our part to keep COVID-19 out of our jails.”

Officials said the inmate is the third to have tested positive for COVID-19 at booking. All three have been asymptomatic.

In March, the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office reported five postive cases of COVID-19 among staff. No other staff members have tested positive.