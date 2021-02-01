Inspector General: California prison transfers during coronavirus caused public health disaster at San Quentin

article

The Office of the Inspector General, which is the independent oversight body over the California prison system, issued a scathing report Monday on how officials handled coronavirus transfers, saying that the preparation and execution of the transfers were "deeply flawed and risked the health and lives of thousands of incarcerated persons and staff."

In fact, the OIG went a step further, saying that the California Correctional Health Care Services and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation caused a "public health disaster" at San Quentin when they transferred medically vulnerable incarcerated people from the California Institute for Men in Chino to the Marin County prison "without taking the proper safeguards" roughly seven months ago.

The OIG even put together a timelapse video to show how quickly the virus spread. Their report was ordered in April at the behest of Speaker of the California Assembly Anthony Rendon.

In a joint statement, the prison and prison healthcare system explained what happened from their point of view. They said they appreciated the review, but noted there were "many factors that contributed to the need to move medically high-risk individuals from CIM last May that are not reflected in the report."

Prison authorities said that the transfers were done with the intent to mitigate potential harm to the Chino patients from COVID-19, and were based on a "thoughtful risk analysis using scientific information available" in May.

"We have acknowledged some mistakes were made in the process of these transfers, and both CCHCS and CDCR have made appropriate changes to patient movement since that time," the prison statement said.

Some of these changes include increased testing, designated isolation and quarantine spaces, and better personal protective equipment.

The prison authorities said that "it is important to note" that since the changes were implemented, there have been no outbreaks attributed to institution transfers.

To date, 192 incarcerated people have died in California prisons since March. San Quentin had the most deaths: 28. At the height of the outbreak in August, 2,237 people at San Quentin had tested positive for the virus.

However, the state oversight inspectors have a different view of what transpired.

The OIG investigators said that the prison system was insisting that they had to meet a tight deadline for the transfers to occur from Chino to San Quentin in May, even though the vast majority had not been recently tested for COVID-19.

According to email conversations that the OIG reviewed, a California Institution for Men health care executive "explicitly ordered that the incarcerated persons not be retested the day before the transfers began," and multiple prison health executives were aware of the outdated nature of the tests before the transfers occurred.

"With outdated test results, the prison had no way to know whether any of the incarcerated persons were currently infected with the virus," the OIG found.

Plus, prison health care staff conducted verbal and temperature screenings on many people about to be transferred, but those screenings were conducted too early to determine whether they had symptoms of COVID-19 when they boarded the buses, the OIG's report found.

As a result, some of the incarcerated people may have been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms when they left the prison. And then, the OIG found, prison authorities still packed the transfer busses, not allowing enough room for physical distancing. The state investigators called this an "inexplicable decision."

Looking back to the origins of the spread, the state investigators said that nurses at San Quentin immediately noted that two people from Chino had COVID-19.

Nonetheless, the prison housed almost all of the incarcerated persons who arrived from the California Institution for Men in a housing unit without solid doors, allowing air to flow in and out of the cells, the report found.

By the time the prison tested the incarcerated persons for COVID-19, many of those who tested positive had been housed in the unit for at least six days.

The virus then spread quickly through the housing unit and to multiple areas throughout the prison. After the transfers were botched, the OIG review also found that San Quentin and CIM failed to properly conduct contact tracing investigations. According to San Quentin, there were too many positive cases over a short period of time to conduct contact tracing.

To conduct this report, OIG investigators reviewed records from the California Institution for Men—the sending prison—and Corcoran and San Quentin—the two receiving prisons.

A team of OIG staff visited the three prisons, where they interviewed managers and at least 56 incarcerated people, and also directly observed prison operations.

In addition, the OIG investigators read class-action lawsuits that name the department as a party, as well as published articles and reports related to outbreaks in the prison environment.

