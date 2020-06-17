Interest in Juneteenth is high this year

African Americans are prepared to celebrate Juneteenth this Friday amidst increased awareness of racial inequity across the country. Interest in Juneteenth is expected to be high in light of nationwide protests.

Juneteenth is gaining recognition across the country and celebrates the end of slavery, but this year it's taken on new meaning, as the nation reckons with its history of racism. In years past, the Bay Area marked Juneteenth with music and celebrations.

This year Juneteenth comes as the nation grapples with racial injustice.

Professor James Taylor from the University of San Francisco says the day has taken on a new significance. "As much as we're seeing this racial chaos and fallout in society it is because there is so much unresolved," said Dr. Taylor. "Unfinished work that needed to be done generations ago that we are now inheriting and passing on to the next generation."

The origins of Juneteenth follow the Civil War. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed a union general traveled to Galveston, Texas where he informed the African Americans there that they were free. The date, June 19th 1865.

Over the years the date has taken on a deep meaning for the African American community. "Juneteenth for Black America has become increasingly more of a statement about the importance of the fact that slavery ever happened and it must be preserved to remind America that has happened and of that injury," said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor says the day still holds tremendous meaning for blacks in America, as the rest of the nation learns more about it. While Juneteenth is recognized across the country, the State of New York and Commonwealth of Virginia are now joining a host of other states including Texas, taking steps to create formal statewide holidays. At this point, California recognizes it as a day of observance.

Advertisement

Taylor says the day should be recognized nationwide, and that begins on the local level.

"They need to politicize Juneteenth. Make it in the State of California, in the County of Alameda, San Francisco County, San Jose all over the Bay Area," said Dr. Taylor. "Start local, small, agitating for these recognitions and eventually the Federal Government will get these winds."

In addition to those state holidays, a number of private companies have announced that Juneteenth will be a paid holiday, including Twitter, Google, and Nike and numerous smaller companies.