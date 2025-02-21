Interfaith groups rally for immigrants in Oakland

Community members joined an interfaith vigil in Oakland on Thursday night to show support for immigrant communities amid ongoing threats to deport undocumented migrants.

People gathered at Fruitvale Village Plaza before marching to St. Anthony's Church.

Religious leaders from different faiths expressed their support for immigrants and stressed the need for the community to protect them.



"We're seeing, especially with what's happening in New York, we're seeing that the federal government is counting on cities and local authorities to help them with deportations," said Davide Girlando of Faith in Action East Bay. "We want our elected leaders here in Oakland and in the East Bay to stand up to that and to resist."

Girlando was referring to the case of New York Mayor Eric Adams, whose criminal charges alleged he took lavish travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign interests seeking to buy his influence were put on hold if he complied with President Trump's deportation efforts.

Adams testified under oath on Wednesday, insisting there was no quid pro quo arrangement.

Another interfaith vigil is scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Mark's Catholic Church's gym in Richmond.

