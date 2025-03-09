International Women's Day rallies held in SF and around the world

Demonstrators took to the streets across the U.S. and around the world Saturday in recognition of International Women’s Day, calling for gender equality and justice. From San Francisco to Portland, Oregon, and across the ocean in Quito, Ecuador, and Istanbul, Turkey, thousands rallied in solidarity.

In San Francisco, roughly 500 people gathered in Union Square, holding signs and chanting for women’s rights.

"I’m here to support women. I have two daughters, and we’re so much more than people are giving us credit for," said attendee, Melanie Cavalli..

The demonstration came amid recent efforts by former President Donald Trump to end federal support for DEI programs, along with several major tech companies scaling back their own initiatives.

"It’s important that your voice be heard while we still have a voice," said Kathy Hearn, another San Francisco demonstrator.

Similar demonstrations took place across Latin America. In Quito, Ecuador, hundreds marched in support of abortion rights, while others protested in Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In Istanbul, thousands gathered to protest gender-based violence, facing a heavy police presence, including riot gear-clad officers and water cannon trucks.

In the U.S., a large crowd rallied in downtown Portland, Oregon, for women’s rights.

"I’m happy because of how many people are here, but I’m also disappointed that a protest even needs to happen. Everyone should already have equal rights," said Oskar Munch.

Rally co-organizer Colleen Nakanishi emphasized the importance of community gatherings.

"There are kids, there are older adults, all making signs, smiling with their friends. I think cheering is starting. I think this was needed to gather as a community," said Nakanishi.

International Women’s Day events are expected to continue in various cities throughout the weekend, coinciding with the start of Women’s History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing women’s contributions throughout American history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.