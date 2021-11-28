Oakland police will boost staffing to address violent crime

The Oakland Police Department will boost staffing in the wake of violent crime across the city, officials said.

The department said it's deploying several tactical teams that will support patrol officers responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows, and other violent acts.

"The tactical teams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents," the department wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The additional support comes after "roving caravans" moved across Oakland, storming and ransacking businesses.

Oakland is also experiencing an uptick in homicides compared to previous years. Most recently, a security guard assigned to a local news crew in downtown Oakland was shot during an attempted robbery. He died from his injuries three days later.