Investigation into shooting on Highway 4 Christmas night

The California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting on Highway 4 in Concord that occurred Christmas night.

According to CHP, a Pittsburg man in his 20s was driving a black Nissan Altima on eastbound Highway 4 from northbound Highway 242 ast Wednesday around 7:15 p.m when his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Officers said the man was the only occupant in the car and sustained minor injuries to his hand and shoulder possibly as a result of debris or shrapnel caused by the gunfire.

He told officers that after hearing the gunfire, he saw someone shooting at him from the left rear window of an unknown sedan.

Authorities have no further details on the suspect vehicle or suspect and are asking for the public's assistance in gathering more information.