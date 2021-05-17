Investigation underway into shooting on I-880 in Milpitas

The California Highway Patrol has launched an investigation into a shooting on a freeway in Milpitas Monday afternoon.

The shooting incident was reported around 2:37 p.m. on southbound Interstate 880, just off the Montague Expressway off-ramp.

The driver of a maroon-colored vehicle was reportedly shot and transported to a local hospital.

Video from the scene shows a stopped car on the side of the road with what appears to be a bullet hole in windshield.