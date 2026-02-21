Investigators probe possible link between missing Tracy man, body found near Lake Berryessa

article

Authorities in San Joaquin and Napa counties are investigating whether there are any links between a dead body that was found near Lake Berryessa on Friday and a man who was reported missing in Tracy on Tuesday.

Man goes missing:

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday to the 16000 block of W. Grant Line Road in Tracy after receiving a report that 57-year-old Avtar Singh was missing, according to a department statement.

Authorities said that surveillance footage showed a white SUV and three suspects dressed in dark clothing with Singh at approximately 2:30 p.m. that same day. The sheriff’s department added that Singh "appears to have entered the vehicle against his will."

Shocking discovery elsewhere:

About 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Napa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Lake Berryessa after receiving reports that a body was found in the area.

Authorities said in a statement that Napa deputies "immediately noticed that the crime did not appear to have occurred in Napa County," and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to take over the investigation.

A stretch of road between Wragg Canyon Road and Monticello Dam was closed for several hours as San Joaquin County investigators searched the scene.

No information was provided on the body’s identity or manner of death, though the sheriff’s office said it’s "investigating to see if there is a potential link" between the death and Singh’s disappearance.