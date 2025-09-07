Is rain coming to the Bay Area?

It was just about a week ago, when triple digit heat baked parts of the Bay Area and there were multiple broken records.

Now, a pattern change is developing that could boost shower chances in parts of the Bay Area for the upcoming week.

Here's what is happening :

An unusually deep area of low pressure will approach Northern California between Monday and Wednesday

There is high confidence that this system will produce rain to the north of the Bay Area. Places like Fort Bragg, Eureka, Redding and Crescent City will likely pick up some rainfall.

Projections through Thursday range from a quarter-inch to one inch up in far Northern California.

Rainfall should taper dramatically as the system moves south.

Local projections, through Thursday, forecast about a fifth of an inch of rain in the coastal hills, while some areas will remain completely dry.

Here's the timeline

Monday:

Measurable drizzle is possible during the morning hours. Later in the day, shower chances could be increasing in the North Bay, especially in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Tuesday:

Scattered showers could develop across the Bay Area. The unstable part of the pattern will swing into the region. Thunderstorm chances could be increasing.

Wednesday:

The chance of a few lingering showers remains in the forecast.

Thursday:

The system will be moving out. A slight chance of showers could linger through the early afternoon hours.

These forecast details will continue to evolve as the pattern sets up. Be sure to check back for more updates over the coming days.