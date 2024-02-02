Is San Francisco a destination spot for 'drug tourism?'

A San Francisco supervisor is asking the city controller to investigate whether the city is a destination for so-called "drug tourism."

Supervisor Matt Dorsey on Thursday said he wants the controller to set a standard method for collecting data on the issue, which could then be updated every year.

Dorsey said he wants to know what percentage of people implicated in the city's drug crisis are coming in from other counties or states and taking up valuable city resources.

"One would be individuals arrested for public drug use, also individuals who have died from overdoses, and also individuals who are adult beneficiaries of San Francisco's general assistance program," Dorsey said, ticking off who he wanted to be audited.

Dorsey said he hopes the city controller will release this report within the next couple of months.



