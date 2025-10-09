Celebrations erupt after Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire deal as hostage release nears

Israel has signed off on President Donald Trump’s plan for a cease-fire in the Gaza strip, marking the closest the two sides have come in months to halting the conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

According to the White House, Hamas is expected to release the 20 remaining Israeli hostages from Gaza on Monday or Tuesday as part of the deal.

Celebrations broke out across Israel and Gaza after the agreement was reached on "Phase One" of the peace plan.

"Finally, the war will stop and the bloodshed will end. Massive happiness and an indescribable feeling," said Mahmoud Wadi, a Gaza refugee, through a translator.

Trump thanked a coalition of Muslim countries that helped facilitate the deal, calling it "a lasting peace, hopefully, and everlasting peace."

The first phase of the agreement calls for a pause in fighting and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Hamas has agreed to release the remaining hostages in exchange for the release of about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

In San Francisco, Rabbi Shimon Margolin, executive director of the Russian Speaking Jewish Community, expressed cautious optimism ahead of Shabbat. His community center’s walls in the Richmond District remain covered with photos of hostages kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people. Since the subsequent war began, more than 67,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

"The initial reaction was disbelief, because quite a few times they were close to making a deal. But now it looks very, very hopeful," said Margolin. "We’re setting up for a big celebration of Shabbat, and an even bigger celebration on the anniversary of this event according to the Jewish calendar."

"We mourn the loss of every innocent life," Margolin added. "This has been a nightmare, where both sides have been involved."

U.S. officials say about 200 U.S. troops will be sent to Israel to help monitor and support the cease-fire.

"It’s to set up a center where they coordinate military from all over, a coalition, along with civil resources, Israeli, Palestinian, other non-military," said Hal Kempfer, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and national security expert.

While the cease-fire is being celebrated, many key questions remain unresolved, including who will govern Gaza and how or whether Hamas will disarm.

Stephen Zunes, a professor of politics and Middle Eastern studies at the University of San Francisco, voiced cautious optimism but noted the fragility of the agreement.

"Let’s remember we did have a cease-fire back in January and phase one went pretty smoothly," said Zunes. "But then the Israeli government, with support of Washington, resumed the war, and so there’s obvious concern that something like this could happen again."

As part of the first phase, Israel will reopen five border crossings in the coming days to allow hundreds of aid trucks into Gaza. Trump is hoping to travel to Egypt for the formal cease-fire signing ceremony.



