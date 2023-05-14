'It gives a sickening feeling inside': Trestle Glen neighbors concerned following weekend robbery

Oakland police are investigating a robbery involving several suspects in the Trestle Glen neighborhood. Home surveillance video shows Saturday’s robbery. In it, a group of men is seen stealing a woman's purse.

"It gives a sickening feeling inside," said neighbor Matthew Levett. "What happening? What’s going on with our world, our social fabric and in our community?"

According to police, the robbery happened around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Grosvenor Place. When officers arrived, they learned the victim was approached from behind by several individuals. The suspects pushed the victim causing her to fall to the ground.

"It’s terrible, and it seems that there’s an increase in those kinds of things going on," one neighbor told KTVU.

The video shows a woman walking towards Parks Boulevard before the robbery occurs. As she’s walking by a home two vehicles pull up and several masked men get out. The woman attempts to run but is surrounded, her purse and other personal belongings are ripped from her body.

Off-camera, a good Samaritan said he and his wife helped the woman who was on the ground.

Unfortunately, crime is nothing new.

"I swear, it’s like something happens every other day," said Rachel Hartshorn. "We have cars being vandalized, muggings, and other property crimes. We report it to police and share the video evidence we collect."

Hartshorn and others said in addition to filing police reports neighbors keep each other informed through group chats and social media.

"We want people to be informed but at the same time, some people are scared," she said.

"I think it’s important to raise awareness," added Levett. "There’s always the problem of media pile on and creating a panic about something, but this does feel like we’re in a time when this type of thing is happening with enough frequency that it should be talked about."

Saturday’s crime is under investigation. The suspects’ vehicles are described as a white four-door Ford sedan and a silver or gray Kia SUV. Both vehicles have busted out rear passenger windows with plastic wrapping.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.